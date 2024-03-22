'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn's Husband Arrested for Second Time in 48 Hours

Richard Dumontet, the husband of reality star Christine Quinn, was arrested for the second time this week.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn's husband was arrested for a second time following his arrest for assault with a deadly weapon earlier this week. Entertainment Tonight reports that Christian Dumontent was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for a misdemeanor charge of violating a restraining order at his and Quinn's Hollywood Hills home, according to Los Angeles police. He reportedly was released early Thursday morning on $30,000 bond and is due in court on April 11.

The arrest marks the second time Dumontet, a tech engineer, was in handcuffs in 48 hours; he was initially arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly throwing a bag containing a glass bottle at Quinn. He missed the reality TV personality but allegedly hit their 2-year-old son, Christian, causing an injury that led to his eventual hospitalization. The toddler was first treated at the scene by paramedics but then taken to a local hospital via ambulance.

(Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images)

Dumontet was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon at that time, police confirmed. Quinn reportedly filed a restraining order against him after that.

TMZ reports that Quinn and their son were not home when Dumontet was arrested again on Wednesday night and that they have not been back to the house since going to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon. Quinn has not yet addressed the incident publicly.

TMZ published photos of Dumontet being taken into custody Tuesday while wearing a bathrobe and looking upset.

Quinn rose to fame as an original member of Netflix's real estate reality series Selling Sunset. She appeared on the show for five seasons, solidifying herself as a villain, before leaving both the Oppenheim Group and the show in 2022.

Quinn and Dumontet's lavish 2019 wedding was filmed for Season 3 of Selling Sunset. She famously wore a black wedding gown for the winter wonderland-themed event. They welcomed their son together in May 2021. Dumontet rarely appeared on the reality show aside from the wedding filming and did not even use his real last name on the show, going instead by Christian Richard.

Dumontet began his career as a software engineer, according to his LinkedIn profile, then co-founded an online food-ordering service that was eventually acquired by Grubhub, allowing him to retire by the time he was 40.