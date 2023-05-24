Brittany Snow Says 'Pitch Perfect' Co-Star 'Nursed Me Back to Health' After 'Hardest Mental Health Challenge I've Ever Faced'

Britanny Snow remains in contact with her Pitch Perfect co-stars, even revealing that one helped save her when she faced one of the "hardest mental health" challenges in her life. In a new interview about her September Letters book, co-written with close friend Jaspre Guest, Snow said she went through a challenge that turned her life "completely upside down" within the past year. During the time of crisis, one of her co-stars helped her get back on her feet.

"In the past year I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I've ever faced," Snow told Bustle in a joint interview with Guest. "In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down. I was blindsided and everything I thought I knew, held sacred, and truly trusted in my life was completely different."

Snow didn't share details of her crisis, but noted it happened days before her grandmother died. Snow does not know "if I would have made it" without her friends. "They reminded me who I was and the things I stood for. I used all the tools I knew. All of them," she said.

One of those friends was a Pitch Perfect co-star, whom Snow declined to name. "The last year has been really tricky for me, and one of the girls, I just, you know, opened up her door and I just fell down to the ground and just cried and laid there," Snow said. "And she basically nursed me back to health for like four days. And it wasn't the one that I thought was going to be able to do that, either."

This highlights one of the themes in her book, that one of the tools many people have is a "community of friends" who can help. "They don't need to give you advice. They don't need to fix it for you. They just are there," she said.

Snow starred in all three Pitch Perfect movies, alongside Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, and Rebel Wilson. The third film was released back in 2017, but these movies resulted in lasting friendships among the cast. Those friendships are "legitimate" and "real," which is why she included a two-page spread dedicated to her co-stars. "When you're promoting a movie, it's always like, 'Oh, we're all best friends and we all love each other' because that helps sell the movie," Snow said. "But in this case, we really were, we really did get to become close friends, if not family."

Snow and Guest co-founded the online community September Letters, which inspired their new book to help guide people through grief. It includes mental health resources and interviews with experts, including grief counselor David Kessler. Snow also recently wrote and directed Parachute, which debuted at SXSW in March. Snow also starred in X and Christmas with the Campbells last year.