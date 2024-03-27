'Selling Sunset' Star Files for Divorce

Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani is over her marriage. TMZ reports the Netflix star has filed documents to end her seven-year marriage to Jeff Lazkani. She cites the typical irreconcilable differences as the official reason. Per the documents, the date of separation has yet to be determined. The estranged couple share two young children together: 3-year-old Melia and 5-year-old Maddox. Chelsea hints that she wants joint physical and legal custody of the children split.

The reality star is asking for spousal support. She's not asking the court to terminate Jeff's ability to ask for alimony from her. It doesn't appear that they have a prenup. She also wants their division of assets to be determined in court.

The two wed in 2017 after meeting on Tinder. Jeff has been featured on the show. She met in 2015 after she initially moved to Los Angeles. Though she didn't intend to stay in LA, things changed once their relationship began.

"We spoke about 15 times before getting together. I don't want to waste my time and give my energy to somebody if I don't think it will be worth it," she told the Daily Mail in May 2022, as reported by Us Weekly. "I felt like I knew him before we even met and the connection was immediate."

It was Jeff who suggested Chelsea try her stint on Selling Sunset. He introduced her to Jason Oppenheim. "I knew Jason through my husband and I said to him, "What do I have to do?'" she told Vogue in 2022. "You kind of see how it played out on screen. I wasn't sure whether I was going to get in or not." She's also gushed about Jeff's support of her career publicly.

A sign of the split could be determined from her social media. Her last post with Jeff is from June 2023.