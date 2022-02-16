Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Introduce Newest Furry Family Members

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s family is expanding! The happy couple are now the proud owners of two new furry friends – an adorable Australian Shepherd named Sawyer and a feline sidekick. Spears officially introduced Sawyer, the newest member of the family, to fans on Tuesday, Feb. 15, the singer explaining that she will introduce her cat at a later date. The new additions, Spears said, have her “FEELING LOVE,” with the singer sharing that she now has “a house FULL of small animals and I like it besides the potty training.”

Spears made the introduction with an adorable video of her new puppy, which then cut to a clip of her dancing, on Instagram, where she quipped, “Geez …. can you have two loves of your lives because he comes in second.” Spears went on to introduce “introducing the new edition to my family … his name is Sawyer and he’s a white Australian shepherd with blue eyes !!!!!” The singer revealed that Sawyer was brought into the family after she found him “like a dream” during her and Asghari’s recent trip to Maui. Spears immediately fell in love with the pooch and “took him home with me immediately.”

“It’s funny … he doesn’t talk back but it’s like he understands what I’m saying !!!! I can talk to him for 30 min about potty training and rewarding him when he goes potty on the pad !!!! I think he understands me especially with those eyes,” Spears wrote of her puppy. “He makes my heart melt … he needs me and I like that !!!!!”

Sawyer isn’t the only new family member, though, as Spears went on to reveal that she also has a new cat, which she will introduce “later.” While “Toxic” singer didn’t share any photos of the feline, she said her cat “is is French and very peculiar … she looks at food as if she is 30 for two min before she eats it … she’s extremely smart and she looks like a miniature cheetah.” Her cat is already giving her some trouble, too, as Spears said she and “security couldn’t find her for 2 hours and then when we did she would disappear again !!!! Spears joked in her post, “dogs think people are God … cats don’t because they know better.”

The post drew up plenty of comments from those gushing over the cute new additions. One person wrote, “he is SO adorable! Happy for you. animals are the best companions.” Another person added, “he’s sooo cute and gorgeous!!!” Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears, also chimed in, commenting, “the most beautiful pup ever with blue eyes!!!”