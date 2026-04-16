CBS Makes Decision on ‘Beyond the Gates’ Season 3

CBS’ newest soap opera is sticking around.

The network has renewed Beyond the Gates for Seasons 3 and 4, through the 2027-2028 season.

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Created by Michele Val Jean, the sudser premiered in 2025. It was not only the first new daytime soap opera to debut on a major American broadcast network since Passions in 1999, but it is also the first daytime television soap opera to feature a predominantly African-American cast since Generations, which ran from 1989 to 1991.

Pictured: RhonniRose Mantilla, Sean Freeman, Karla Mosley, Timon Kyle Durrett, Marquita Goings and Arielle Prepetit. Photo: Quantrell Colbert/CBS

Per CBS, Beyond the Gates is set in a “leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington, D.C., and in one of the most affluent African American counties in the United States. Here you’ll find a posh gated community with winding tree-lined streets and luxurious mansions to call home. At the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty. But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those who live outside these gates are watching closely. These are the places where our characters live, love, work, and play. Those who have ‘made it’ and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life… and some with more grace than others.”

The ensemble cast includes Tamara Tunie, Clifton Davis, Daphnee Duplaix, Karla Mosley, Alex Alegria, Lauren Buglioli, Brandon Claybon, Timon Kyle Durrett, Sean Freeman, Ben Gavin, Marquita Goings, Jibre Hordes, Jen Jacob, Trisha Mann-Grant, Mike Manning, RhonniRose Mantilla, Ambyr Michelle, Colby Muhammad, Arielle Prepetit, and Keith D. Robinson.

Pictured: Mike Manning as Bradly ‘Smitty’ Smith and Daphnee Duplaix as Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson. Photo: CBS

Beyond the Gates is part of CBS’ No. 1 daytime lineup alongside The Price is Right, The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Let’s Make a Deal. The new soap will be crossing over with Y&R this June when Young and the Restless stars Eric Braeden, Peter Bergman, Bryton James, Michael Mealor, Susan Walters, and Melissa Ordway appear on Beyond the Gates. A premiere date has not been announced, but it will be sometime this June.

Beyond the Gates is developed and produced by the CBS Studios/NAACP Venture, led by Sheila Ducksworth, in partnership with P&G Studios. Michele Val Jean is the creator, executive producer, and showrunner alongside executive producers Sheila Ducksworth, Julie Carruthers, Robert Guza Jr., Leon W. Russell, Derrick Johnson, Kimberly Doebereiner, and Anna Saalfeld.