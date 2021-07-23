Britney Spears Celebrates Return of Her 'Freedom' in Latest Dancing Video

✖

Britney Spears continues her pursuit to keep her hopes up amid her ongoing conservatorship battle. The pop star shared a new dancing video to celebrate her recent wins in court, where she asked her followers how they keep their dreams alive. "So what do you guys do to keep your dreams alive ???? Just curious cause at this point I'm not sure it's a good idea to listen to advice from some people," she began.

She went on to share that she's been spending most of her days dancing in her multi-million dollar mansion. "Yesterday I realized all my tennis shoes were gone ... I like them because I dance three hours most days and my feet hurt so I put tennis shoes on so my feet feel nice ... well all of mine are old so I ordered four new pairs and they came in five weeks ago but they were all too big so I've been without them for a long time !!!! So when I woke up yesterday and remembered I had none I pulled a Carrie Bradshaw and ordered a bunch of new shoes online!!!! My assistants HUMBLING APPROACH why don't you just see what you can find in your closet DID NOT WORK ANYMORE ... I chose to BLOW and guess what ... my feet are soaring these days."

S"I'm not gonna stop buying tennis shoes and heels ever !!!!" she continued, using the shoes as a metaphor for her happiness. "I'm not gonna settle and considering the other day I said I feel like I'm just getting here ... THAT'S AN UNDERSTATEMENT !!!!" she continued. "It's been a while since I drove alone and well let's just say it's a DIFFERENT BALLGAME cause I’m not sure this stadium is gonna be anywhere near America !!!!"

She closed the message, thanking stars like Cher and Jennifer Lopez for being an inspiration to her throughout her journey with stardom. "Maybe I'll just be nice and plant here and keep my dreams alive by thinking about visiting St. Tropez with cher and eating ice cream ... She was one of my favorite singers as a kid and I loved to dress up as her," Britney recalled. "And thinking about having a six pack like jlo ... Lord she's so inspiring in her new video !!!! Again this is me with hope ... love ... and intention ... by the way I do intend on going to the ball after I clean my house !!!!!"