CBS Reveals Fall 2026 Schedule

CBS is coming in hot with its 2026-2027 schedule.

The Eye Network has revealed its full fall 2026 lineup and is the first network to do so.

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There are three shows making their debuts this fall, including Robert and Michelle King’s drama Cupertino and Eternally Yours, from Ghosts duo Joe Port and Joe Wiseman. CBS also gave a surprise series order to a brand-new NCIS show, NCIS: New York, starring LL Cool J and Scott Caan. Meanwhile, FBI and CIA are back on Mondays, while NCIS: New York joins NCIS Tuesdays with the Mothership and NCIS: Origins, while NCIS: Sydney will premiere during midseason. Wednesdays still belong to Survivor and The Amazing Race, while Fridays also remain unchanged. Check out what’s coming to CBS this fall and what to expect during midseason 2027.

Mondays

Pictured (L-R): Nick Gehlfuss as Special Agent Bill Goodman, Tom Ellis as CIA Case Officer Colin Glass, and Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

8 PM – FBI (Season 9)

9 PM – CIA (Season 2)

10 PM – Harlan Coben’s Final Twist (Season 2)

Tuesdays

Pictured (L-R): Katrina Law as Jessica Knight and Wilmer Valderrama as Nicolas Torres Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

8 PM – NCIS (Season 24)

9 PM – NCIS: New York (New series)

10 PM – NCIS: Origins (Season 3)

Wednesdays

Pictured L to R: Rick Devens, Rizo Velovic, Dee Valladares, Charlie Davis, Cirie Fields, Jonathan Young, and Kamilla Karthigesu. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

8 PM – Survivor (Season 51)

9:30 PM – The Amazing Race (Season 39)

Thursdays

Pictured: Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni Photo: Michael Parmelee/CBS

8 PM – Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (Season 3)

8:30 PM – Eternally Yours (New series)

9 PM – Elsbeth (Season 4)

10 PM – Cupertino (New series)

Fridays

Pictured: Max Thieriot as Bode Leone and Matt Lauria as Boone. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

8 PM – Sheriff Country (Season 2)

9 PM – Fire Country (Season 5)

10 PM – Boston Blue (Season 2)

Sundays

Pictured: Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw. Photo: Darko Sikman/CBS

7 PM – 60 Minutes (Season 59)

8 PM – Marshals (Season 2)

9 PM – Tracker (Season 4)

10 PM – Drama encores

Held for Midseason

Pictured (L-R): Skye P. Marshall as “Olympia Lawrence” and Kathy Bates as “Madeline Matlock”. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Einstein (New series)

Matlock (Season 3)

Ghosts (Season 6)

One-hour Halloween and Ghostmas special episodes to air this fall

NCIS: Sydney (Season 4)