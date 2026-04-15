CBS Reveals Fall 2026 Schedule

CBS is coming in hot with its 2026-2027 schedule.
The Eye Network has revealed its full fall 2026 lineup and is the first network to do so.
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There are three shows making their debuts this fall, including Robert and Michelle King’s drama Cupertino and Eternally Yours, from Ghosts duo Joe Port and Joe Wiseman. CBS also gave a surprise series order to a brand-new NCIS show, NCIS: New York, starring LL Cool J and Scott Caan. Meanwhile, FBI and CIA are back on Mondays, while NCIS: New York joins NCIS Tuesdays with the Mothership and NCIS: Origins, while NCIS: Sydney will premiere during midseason. Wednesdays still belong to Survivor and The Amazing Race, while Fridays also remain unchanged. Check out what’s coming to CBS this fall and what to expect during midseason 2027.
Mondays
8 PM – FBI (Season 9)
9 PM – CIA (Season 2)
10 PM – Harlan Coben’s Final Twist (Season 2)
Tuesdays
8 PM – NCIS (Season 24)
9 PM – NCIS: New York (New series)
10 PM – NCIS: Origins (Season 3)
Wednesdays
8 PM – Survivor (Season 51)
9:30 PM – The Amazing Race (Season 39)
Thursdays
8 PM – Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (Season 3)
8:30 PM – Eternally Yours (New series)
9 PM – Elsbeth (Season 4)
10 PM – Cupertino (New series)
Fridays
8 PM – Sheriff Country (Season 2)
9 PM – Fire Country (Season 5)
10 PM – Boston Blue (Season 2)
Sundays
7 PM – 60 Minutes (Season 59)
8 PM – Marshals (Season 2)
9 PM – Tracker (Season 4)
10 PM – Drama encores
Held for Midseason
Einstein (New series)
Matlock (Season 3)
Ghosts (Season 6)
- One-hour Halloween and Ghostmas special episodes to air this fall
NCIS: Sydney (Season 4)