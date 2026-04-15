Another ‘7 Little Johnstons’ Baby Is on the Way

The 7 Little Johnstons family is getting ready for an adorable new addition.

Liz Johnston, 24, is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Brice Bolden, 25, with whom she already shares 2-year-old daughter Leighton.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Baby B No. 2 coming early fall,” Johnston announced on Instagram on March 10 alongside adorable family portraits featuring ultrasound photos of baby number two.

Johnston and Bolden, who tied the knot in November 2025, welcomed their firstborn together in November 2023, writing on Instagram at the time that baby Leighton was “5lbs 10oz 19 inches long of pure sweetness” and that they “couldn’t be more in love with” her.

Following Johnston’s big baby announcement, the TLC star opened up to PopCulture.com about how her second pregnancy has been completely different than her first.



“We are very excited,” Johnston gushed to PopCulture earlier this month. “People have asked me, ‘How has this pregnancy been different than Leighton’s?’ And it definitely is a night-and-day difference.”

“I don’t like to use [words] like ‘damage’ or ‘suffering’, but Leighton’s pregnancy definitely felt like a breeze compared to this one, for sure,” added the expectant mother, who confessed that this pregnancy “has been really making Brice and I think about if this baby is going to be our last one.”

“I really think with how my body is carrying this baby … this is probably going to be it for Brice and I,” she continued, adding that while she once wanted “like four kids,” she’s feeling more and more like two children is “a good stopping point” for her family.

As for how Leighton is taking on her big sister role, Johnston shared that while the toddler hasn’t “fully grasped that she is getting a sibling,” she’s adamant about having a baby brother.

“Other than that, we’ve been getting her to play with baby dolls and, you know, telling her, ‘This will be like how your baby comes … and we’re soft,’ and she’s starting to play with those,” Johnston said.