New ‘NCIS’ Series Announced With LL Cool J Returning

The NCIS franchise is expanding yet again.

CBS has revealed its primetime lineup for the 2026-2027 season, which includes a brand-new show in the long-running franchise, with LL Cool J returning.

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The Eye Network has given a surprise series order to NCIS: New York, which is set to air this fall. LL Cool J will reprise his role as NCIS Agent Sam Hanna from NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i, and will be joined by Hawaii Five-0’s Scott Caan. Per CBS, in the new series, Sam “returns to his hometown of New York City to their field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world.”

Pictured: LL COOL J as Sam Hanna. (Photo by Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images)

Despite NCIS and Hawaii Five-0 taking place in the same universe thanks to some crossovers, it seems like Caan will not be reprising his role as Detective Sergeant Danny Williams. News of New York comes ahead of LL Cool J’s return to NCIS, as he will be appearing in next week’s episode of the Mothership. NCIS: New York will premiere this fall, airing on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET following NCIS Season 24 and NCIS: Origins Season 3. NCIS: Sydney has been pushed to midseason.

LL Cool J starred on NCIS: Los Angeles as Sam Hanna for all 14 seasons, from 2009 to 2023. After LA ended, the rapper joined NCIS: Hawai’i in a recurring guest role for its third and final season, occasionally helping out Tennant and her team while working on a new team of his own. The last time fans saw Sam was during Season 22 of NCIS. Whether his upcoming appearance will start to set up NCIS: New York remains to be seen.

Pictured: Scott Caan as Danny “Danno” Williams. Ua Mau Ke Ea O Ka Aina I Ka Pono (Photo by Norman Shapiro/CBS via Getty Images)

NCIS: New York is produced by CBS Studios. R. Scott Gemmill, Byron Balasco, LL Cool J, and Jason Barrett serve as executive producers, with Balasco serving as showrunner. As of now, additional casting details have not been shared. The exact premiere date will likely be revealed later this summer.

In addition to NCIS: New York, new shows joining CBS this fall include Cupertino and Eternally Yours. After being pushed to the 2026-2027 season, Einstein will finally make its debut during midseason.