CBS Looking to Expand ‘Fire Country’ and ‘Sheriff Country’ Universe With New Show

CBS may be expanding the world of Edgewater, Calif., with a new addition to the Fire Country and Sheriff Country franchise.

Deadline reports that the network is eyeing a potential spinoff following a medical team in the same fictional Northern California town that serves as home to Fire Country and its first spinoff.

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The untitled drama would reportedly be led by a character who is introduced in the upcoming second season of Sheriff Country, but it’s undecided if that character would be one of the first responders or medical professionals fans have already seen, or a new character.

Michele Weaver as Cassidy Campbell and Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox on ‘sheriff country’. (Photo: Darren Goldstein/CBS)

The show, which is reportedly nicknamed Med Country at this point, is so early in its development that it has yet to be officially pitched to CBS and CBS Studios, but in 2023, then-CBS President and CEO George Cheeks did indicate there were plans in place to turn the smash hit firefighter drama Fire Country into a franchise on the heels of the success of its first season.

Just a few months later, Morena Baccarin’s leading Sheriff Country character was introduced in a Season 2 episode of Fire Country, and the police drama spinoff officially debuted its first season this fall.

Less than two months after its premiere, Sheriff Country was renewed for a second season, and earlier this month, the two shows debuted their first-ever two-hour crossover event.

Max Thieriot as Bode Leone, Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford, and Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards on ‘fire country’ (Photo: Eike Schroter/CBS)

Baccarin told PopCulture.com ahead of the Sheriff Country premiere that the crossover moments between the series were a “fun way” for fans to “peek under the rug” in the shared world.

“We have some of their characters coming to us and some of our characters going to them,” she said in October. “And it’s sort of like we’re continuing the story and the plot. We definitely live in the same world, and the same things that have happened have occurred on our show. We all know of each other. So, it’s kind of a fun way to peek under the rug.”

The potential medical offshoot of the franchise is executive produced by Sheriff Country showrunner/executive producer Matt Lopez; Fire Country and Sheriff Country co-creators/executive producers Max Thieriot, Joan Rater and Tony Phelan; and franchise executive producers Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed of Jerry Bruckheimer Television.