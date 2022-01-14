Britney Spears Says Her ‘Family Loves’ Pulling Her Down in Lengthy Post

On the heels of her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ emotional interview with Good Morning America in which she spoke of being estranged from her family, pop superstar Britney Spears has taken to social media to speak out against certain statements that were made. Among the things Jamie Lynn spoke on included Britney’s long conservatorship, which Jamie Lynn says she never understood. She also shot down speculation that she had any involvement in the legal battle. The biggest takeaway is that the Netflix Sweet Magnolias star is in pain over the breakdown in her relationship with Britney. But Britney isn’t buying it.

In a lengthy Twitter post, Britney writes of feeling betrayed and blindsided by Jamie Lynn. She also refuted Jamie Lynn’s recollection of a performance tribute she did for Britney that Britney allegedly was upset over and caused more tension between them. According to Jamie Lynn, she was asked to do the tribute and doesn’t understand why Britney is upset. But Britney says it’s just another example of her family profiting off of her.

https://twitter.com/britneyspears/status/1481768609684738048?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I know it may sound silly to a lot of people but I wrote a lot of songs and my sister was the baby,” Britney claims. “She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her…Sitting there seeing a 15-minute performance of everything I wanted…they got to do it all and play me and I always sat there and took it.”

Britney feels her sister is trying desperately to curve the perception of her, as fans have spoken out against the young actress believing she hasn’t done enough to support Britney. The “Baby One More Time” singer also claims her sister is trying to sell books. Britney is over it all.

“I’ve given enough, more than enough. I was never given back ever what I want. They say in the Bible “ask and you shall receive” ughh not in my life. My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look crazy. My family loves to pull me down and hurt me as I am so disgusted with them.”

In the interview, Jamie Lynn explained that she offered her sister certain resources while she was under the conservatorship. She also stressed that she’s 10 years younger than Britney with her own husband and family to focus on. Though she loves her sister, she says she’s had to set boundaries with them.