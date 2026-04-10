‘American Idol’ Season 1 Singer and Wife Secretly Divorced

Justin Guarini is divorced. And he’s already moved on with a new lady in his life.

The American Idol Season 1 runner up quietly filed for divorce from Reina, his wife of 15 years, in 2024. Their divorce was finalized in December 2025, per TMZ.

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The former pair have two children together. They had been married since 2009 and share two sons together: William, 14, and Asher, 13. Guarini was also stepdad to Reina’s daughter Lola, 21.

Guarini is now in a relationship with a business coach named Kim Phillips.

Guarini was a fan-favorite on the reality singing competition series. He starred in the musical-flop, From Justin to Kelly, and participated in the American Idol tour, but retreated from the spotlight, preferring life on Broadway.

Phillips is actually Guarini’s manager and business partner. “Yes, we are very blessed to have a relationship that started first with the business we built together—working with entrepreneurs to grow their businesses,” Phillips told E! News in a statement, “and has since developed into a romantic partnership of love.”

Guarini has boasted about his love for Phillips on his Instagram page. “Every day I get to be a part of and witness the life of one of the most extraordinary humans I’ve ever known,” he wrote in a January Instagram post for Kim’s birthday. “@thekimwalshphillips your heart, your mind, your generosity, your brilliance… it honestly blows me away.”

“You are one of the smartest people I know, but what matters even more is how deeply you care,” the Broadway performer continued. “How much you give. How much you lift others. How much love you bring into every room and every life you touch…especially mine.”

He concluded the post by adding: “You’ve brought so much joy, purpose, laughter, and love into my world. I’m a better man, father ,creator, and human because of you—and I don’t take that for granted for a second. Happy Birthday, honey…thank you for being my partner in business, in life, in vision, and in love,” he added. “I’m endlessly grateful for you.”