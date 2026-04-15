Reality TV Couple Bought 6-Bedroom Mansion Just Months Before Divorcing

It seems things were at least okay six months before Jessi Draper and Jordan Ngatikaura’s split. TMZ reports the estranged couple purchased a brand new home just months before Ngatikaura filed documents for divorce.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars brought a massive pad in Lehi, Utah in November 2025. Ngatikaura filed for divorce in March of 2026.

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The pair have been married for five years and have a history of makeups and breakups. They share two children together, and one from a previous relationship. At the time of the split, Ngatikaura told TMZ: “This has not been an easy decision and it comes with a heavy heart. I’m grateful for the shared memories and the lessons. While our paths are now moving in different directions, my priority remains my children and ensuring they feel loved, supported, and protected through this transition. I am committed to handling this next chapter with kindness and respect. I kindly ask for privacy and understanding as we navigate this as a family.”

Before their split, they listed their Salt Lake City home amid speculation that the two were going their separate ways. Draper would later claim in an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast that he knew she wanted out of the marriage and blindsided her by filing while she was out of town in an effort to beat her to the punch.

Regarding the new home they bought before the split, the luxury property, which costs more than $2 million, boasts six bedrooms, multiple bathrooms and nearly 7,000 square feet of high-end living space on over half an acre. It features soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, quartz countertops and premium Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a gym with a sauna and multiple fireplaces throughout the home, an expansive deck, gas fire pit and even an indoor pickleball and basketball court.

Production on the Hulu reality show is currently on pause in the aftermath of MomTok founder Taylor Frankie Paul’s domestic violence case. There’s no production pause end date in sight.