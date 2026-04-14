2 Major ’90s Celebrities Are Now Dating

Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas have reportedly secretly been dating for months. TMZ reports the 90s heartthrobs are an item and shared pictures of them from a recent trip to Las Vegas.

Things are going so well for the actors that their adult kids are reportedly planning to hang out to bond and blend their families. The media outlet shared photos of the two taken on New Year’s Eve at the popular Barry’s Steakhouse in the Circa Resort & Casino in Vegas.

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Locklear was previously married to rocker Tommy Lee, from 1986 to 1993, as well as Richie Sambora, from 1994 to 2007. The Melrose Place star was in a 5-year on-again, off-again relationship with her ex-fiancé Chris Heisser, until they split last year. Lorenzo has been married 5 times, with his latest, to Shawna Craig, ending in 2018.

Locklear and Heisser was high school sweethearts. At the time of their split, a source close to her said things were amicable, telling PEOPLE they had been separated for “a while.” Of Locklear’s emotional state at the time, the friend added: “She’s in a great place. She’s in the best place right now. Her friends and family are happy for her—good things in her future definitely.” Also they haven’t been together for a while.”

In 2006, following her split from Sambora, Locklear reportedly met with him and her former good friend Richards, and the two broke the news that they were dating, according to In Touch Weekly, TODAY reported at the time.

“[Richards] was the one who told Heather to file for divorce,” an insider told the mag. “Now it looks like she had an ulterior motive.” It was reportedly after Richards’ split from Charlie Sheen. The Sheens and the Samboras were neighbors in Westlake Village, and after their respective splits, the wives remained close knit until the alleged relationship crossover. “Heather thinks Denise is the worst kind of woman — a backstabber,” a “pal” told the mag. “She wants nothing to do with her ever again.”