Netflix Cancels High-Stakes Show After 1 Season

Selling the City is done. TMZ reports Netflix has canceled the real estate reality series after just one season and will focus on its predecessor, Selling Sunset.

A previous spinoff, Selling Tampa, was also canceled after one season. The Florida franchise received high ratings and sat in the streamer’s Top 10 for some time, but the streamer still pulled the plug.

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Sources tell TMZ the decision to cancel the Manhattan-focused show ultimately comes down to strategy, with Netflix opting to focus on just one real estate franchise, and Selling Sunset is the biggest draw. The New York-based series, which premiered in January 2025, followed a group of high end agents navigating the luxury market while working under the Douglas Elliman umbrella.

Selling the O.C.’s cast has also been told they won’t be filming this year. It doesn’t necessarily mean the show has been axed, but Sunset is taking priority.

Selling Sunset Season 10 is dealing with a cast shakeup. Filming is set to begin this month or in early May. OG Christine Quinn’s return is currently still being negotiated due to logistics tied to living in Dallas while filming in Los Angeles. Her divorce, domestic incidents, and custody are a big draw to the Sunset brand.

Quinn relocated to Dallas in early 2025 for a fresh start following her divorce. Selling Sunset films in Los Angeles, where producers want Quinn based for 5 to 6 months. With that, she expects production to pay for all travel and lodging costs during the filming season, which production sources say can be costly.

Quinn left the show acrimoniously in 2022 after Season 5. At the time of her exit from the show and The Oppenheim Group, there were allegations she bribed a client, which she denied, and later said she was misrepresented.