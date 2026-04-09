TV Star Couple Ties the Knot in Tennessee

Candice King and Steven Krueger have wed! The wedding comes a few months after they announced their expecting their first baby together, King’s third overall.

The couple wed at The Chapel at High Point Farm in Tennessee in February, per Vogue. They announced their baby news last December.

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King, 38, and Krueger, 36 — best known for their roles as human-turned-vampires Caroline Forbes and Josh Rosza in the CW’s The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff series, The Originals, respectively — were initially supposed to wed later this fall, but plans changed when they learned they were having a baby. King is already mom to daughters Florence and Josephine with her ex-husband, The Fray guitarist Joe King.

“We decided to have a small elopement-style weekend in Nashville with just our immediate families, and save the bigger celebration for sometime next year,” Krueger told Vogue. “We had 15 people in total, including Candice’s daughters and my two nieces. And it was perfect,” Kruger explained to the outlet. King added, “The most stressful part was making sure the family felt taken care of and could get from point A to point B — which is true whether you’re eloping with 15 guests or managing a crowd of 200.” Kruger added, “We were ecstatic with how it all came together. We focused on the essential trifecta: photos, flowers, and food.”

She proudly donned a dress that showed off her growing baby bump. “I was quite nervous to find a dress that would make me feel bridal and maternal — and not like the ‘Stay Puft Marshmallow Man’ from Ghostbusters bouncing down the aisle,” she admitted.

The newlyweds’ on-screen affair transitioned into an off-screen romance after working on The Originals together. They debuted their relationship online later that year. He asked for her hand in marriage right in time for her birthday, which she says was the best 38th birthday present ever and her favorite year.