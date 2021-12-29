Britney Spears Share Rare Video With Sam Asghari and Her Kids

Britney Spears recently shared a rare video with her fiancé Sam Asghari and her kids, and her social media followers are loving it. Taking to Instagram, Spears posted a clip of her and Asghari having “adventures” with her sons: Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15. The group is seen having “so much fun” at a blacklight event with other interactive art elements.

Spears’ fans and followers have been commenting on the post, with one person cheering, “Aww you must be so happy to finally be able to make memories like these. Looks adorable! Congrats!” Someone else added, “So cool! I hope u get custody back and they can stay at your house too.” A third fan wrote, “Love to see you being happy with your boyfriend and kids. I love you so much…never forget this.”

Spears’ post comes weeks after her longtime conservatorship officially ended on Nov. 12, bringing to an end more than a decade of the singer not being legally allowed to make certain types of autonomous decisions for herself, including those regarding her health and finances. “As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as both the person and the estate,” Mathew Rosengart, Spears’ attorney, said outside the courthouse, per CNN, after the ruling was made. “This is a monumental day for Britney Spears. What’s next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person, Britney.”

Rosengart later came out and called for Spears’ father, Jamie, to be investigated for how he managed his daughter’s conservatorship over the years. “I used to be a federal prosecutor, now I’m just a private attorney,” Rosengart stated, according to Vulture. “I don’t have criminal investigative powers. What happens [from] there will be up to law enforcement.” Rosengart went on to accuse Jamie of giving himself a massive salary for being Spears’ conservator. “He took a salary from the estate,” the lawyer claimed. “He took a percentage of his daughter’s earnings in Las Vegas and otherwise.”

The court battles keep rolling for the Spears family, however. Variety recently reported that Jamie filed legal documents petitioning the court to “confirmation, authorization and direction” for Spears’ estate to pay the attorneys who are “participating in proceedings concerning Jamie’s ongoing fiduciary duties relating to winding up” the conservatorship. Throughout the 13-year conservatorship, Spears was legally required to pay all of Jamie’s legal bills, including when she fought him in court to have her conservatorship dissolved.