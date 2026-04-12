‘Sister, Sister’ Star Sparks New Romance Rumors

Tia Mowry has a new man. Three years after finalizing her divorce from fellow actor Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage and two children, the Sister,Sister star was spotted kissing a mystery man.

After doing some digging, social media investigators found out the mystery man is also adjacent to the industry in his own way. And he’s younger.

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According to The Neighborhood Talk, Mowry is seeing Javon’e Armada, an artist, designer, and educator living in LA. He is originally from Cleveland, Ohio, and is reportedly 35-years-old.

While Mowry hasn’t confirmed, The Game star has been subtly dropping hints that she’s got a new beau over the past few months. In February, she posted her and a mystery man’s feet in the sand. The next month, she posted a series of images with the caption: “Stopping to smell the roses 🌹🌸💐.”

The same month, she spoke with PEOPLE, saying she had a new outlook on dating, and was focusing on positive manifestations. “I like speaking it into existence, just being really positive about the words that you are telling yourself. Visualization, I’m a huge believer of visualizing things and visualizing feelings,” she said, as reported by ESSENCE. “And I just started to stop just talking bad and poorly about dating because it was very easy to do that.”

In the same interview, she confirmed she was involved with someone but didn’t want to divulge details. Instead, she said that she was “very happy,” adding, “I want to protect [our privacy].”

She previously told ESSENCE in 2024 that she focused on healing in private amid her divorce. “My purpose in life now is to continue to build a relationship with me,” Mowry said at the time. “We have a lot of podcasts, movies and all of that about loving partners, but that’s not the only dynamic of love. Love is also found when you love on yourself.”

Hardrict and Mowry are friendly co-parents to their two children. She opened up about self-love and therapy leading to her filing for divorce, noting she’d been in therapy and it took five years for her to get the courage to end her marriage.