Brad Paisley Has Hilarious Reaction to Wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s Casting in ‘9-1-1: Nashville’

Brad Paisley shared a fun reaction to his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s newest role.

The actress was recently cast in the upcoming 9-1-1 spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville, joining Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, and LeAnn Rimes.

Via PEOPLE, Paisley took to his Instagram Stories on May 8 to share the good news and also poked fun at the fact that his wife is on a first responder drama in their hometown of Nashville. “Oh great. Now when I call 911 here it’ll be ‘oh grow up, you’re fine.’” The country singer captioned a repost of Williams-Paisley’s news. She then reposted the Story and replied, “Truth.”

Williams-Paisley shared her excitement at joining 9-1-1: Nashville on Instagram, writing, “YE-HAW!! I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of 9-1-1: Nashville alongside @chrisodonnell @jessicacapshaw and @leannrimes!! Thanks so much to @ryanmurphyproductions @911nashville and @abc for bringing me into the fold. I’m also really excited to be working in my own backyard!”

It’s been confirmed that 9-1-1: Nashville will indeed be filming in the Music City and surrounding areas this summer, rather than in Los Angeles, where both 9-1-1 and Austin-set 9-1-1: Lone Star film. But as of now, exact character descriptions have not been released, aside from O’Donnell’s Captain Don Sharpe. More information and more casting news for the new spinoff are likely to be announced in the coming months, but the wait will surely be worth it.

After producer Ryan Murphy confirmed last fall that he and Tim Minear were working on a new 9-1-1 spinoff, possibly for fall 2025, ABC ordered 9-1-1: Nashville to series in February. NCIS: Los Angeles star Chris O’Donnell was the first to be cast as Don Sharpe, a rugged fire captain and rodeo rider who runs the busiest firehouse in Nashville with his son. Jessica Capshaw is set to play his wife, but other than that, character details have been scarce.

A premiere date for the spinoff has also not yet been announced, but 9-1-1: Nashville is confirmed to be premiering this fall on ABC, airing on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET following 9-1-1. The series will be taking over for fellow Ryan Murphy series Doctor Odyssey, which has yet to be renewed for Season 2 or canceled after Season 1. As for 9-1-1: Nashville, fans will just have to wait for more details.