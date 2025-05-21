‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Production Is Ramping Up

9-1-1: Nashville is headed towards production.

The newest 9-1-1 spinoff is set to premiere this fall on ABC, meaning that filming should be starting sometime this summer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Per the Tennessee Entertainment Commission, 9-1-1: Nashville is accepting resumes as of Friday. Filming is confirmed to start this summer, and it will actually be filming in Nashville and surrounding areas. This is a change of pace for the 9-1-1 franchise. Although 9-1-1 is set in LA and films in LA, first spinoff Lone Star was set in Austin, Texas and also filmed in Los Angeles. The new series actually filming in Nashville will give work to many locals, and people have until June 16 to submit their resumes for local crew.

Play video

MTSU College of Media and Entertainment also put out the word on Facebook to bring in more local talent. As of now, a start date for 9-1-1: Nashville’s productionhas yet to be announced, but star Chris O’Donnell told TVLine that filming is actually scheduled to start in June. He didn’t share an exact date, but he did share his excitement at moving to the Music City, noting that his relationship with Nashville is “very limited.”

“We’re getting excited to head to Nashville,” O’Donnell, who plays Captain Don Sharpe, said. “I’ve driven through it a few times. I actually have a lot of friends there, shockingly. I just don’t go visit them very often, but I’m excited just to have the culture, the music, the whole town. I’ve had a lot of friends move from Los Angeles to Tennessee just to get out of L.A. So, this is a good reason to go. So all the fires kind of blew up our neighborhood. It’s not the worst time either, I’m excited for it.”

Jessica Capshaw, LeAnn Rimes, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley also star in 9-1-1: Nashville, which is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani serve as executive producers and writers. O’Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk, and Angela Bassett are also executive producers. A premiere date for the spinoff has not been announced, but that will likely come later this summer. 9-1-1: Nashville will air on Thursdays this fall at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, following Season 9 of 9-1-1. Both 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are streaming on Hulu.