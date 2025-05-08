‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Casts ‘Nashville’ Alum

A Nashville alum is heading back to Music City for a new series.

Variety reports that Kimberly Williams-Paisley has been cast in the upcoming 9-1-1 spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville.

Williams-Paisley joins country superstar LeAnn Rimes, who was also just announced. Chris O’Donnell and Jessica Capshaw were previously cast as Captain Don Sharpe and his wife. Casting for the series is far from over, as the show has yet to cast lead Ryan Sharpe, the son of the captain of the busiest firehouse in Nashville.

Fans recognize Williams-Paisley from the ABC and CMT series Nashville, having recurred as Peggy Kenter in 2012 and 2013. Having her return to the Nashville setting for a new show will bring some nostalgia for fans of the musical series. Other credits include Father of the Bride, Father of the Bride Part II, Safe House, Identity Theft, We Are Marshall, How to Eat Fried Worms, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip, The Christmas Chronicles, According to Jim, Two and a Half Men, and the Flash, among others.

It was announced last fall that ABC was eyeing another spinoff. Initial reports suggested that the setting could be in either Las Vegas or Hawaii, so it was a surprise earlier this year when 9-1-1: Nashville came out as the winner, especially after 9-1-1: Lone Star was set in Texas. As of now, a premiere date for the new series has yet to be announced, but ABC should be revealing its fall schedule any day now. Even if no premiere date is revealed, fans should get an idea of when to expect 9-1-1: Nashville to air.

9-1-1: Nashville comes from 9-1-1 creators Ryan Murphy and Tim Minear, as well as 9-1-1: Lone Star showrunner Rashad Raisani. All three will be writing and serving as executive producers alongside O’Donnell, 9-1-1 co-creator Brad Fulchuk, Brad Buecker, and 9-1-1 star and EP Angela Bassett.

It’s unknown who Kimberly Williams-Paisley will be playing on 9-1-1 Nashville, but more information should be revealed in the coming weeks. In the meantime, she can currently be seen as the host of the third season of Fox’s Farmer Wants a Wife, which airs on Thursdays. Whether her new role will overlap her hosting gig is unknown, but Farmer Wants a Wife has yet to be renewed for Season 4, so it’s hard to tell.