Billy Ray Cyrus Claims Abuse by Ex Firerose Amid Divorce, Denies Allegations Against Him

Billy Ray Cyrus is accusing his estranged wife Firerose of "physically," verbally, and emotionally abusing him throughout their seven-month marriage. Days after Firerose accused the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer, 62, of "extreme verbal, emotional, and physical abuse," Cyrus not only denied the accusations, but mounted allegations of abuse against his ex in new court documents amid their ongoing divorce.

In the documents, filed in Tennessee on Monday, June 24 and obtained by PEOPLE, Cyrus acknowledged that he "was certainly vocal, frustrated and angry with the Defendant in May 2024," but said "it is the plaintiff who, in fact, has been abused." The document continued, "Not only verbally and emotionally by the Defendant, but PHYSICALLY abused by Defendant."

Scott Adkins, Cyrus' manager, supported Cyrus' claims, stating in an affidavit that he witnessed the abuse toward Cyrus, writing, per Entertainment Tonight, "I have personally witnessed Firerose speak disrespectfully and acting out of control towards Mr. Cyrus." Adkins recounted one incident on March 24, 2024 that occurred after he secured an unexpected offer for Cyrus to join Nicki Minaj to sing "Old Town Road" at the Bridgestone Arena.

"Firerose inserted herself and began getting defensive that Mr. Cyrus would even consider the offer because she would not have a significant role. At that time, Mr. Cyrus said 'Scott, she is hitting me again'.. and then he said 'I'm leaving,' then I heard the door slam and the call ended," Adkins claimed. "Later that day, Mr. Cyrus called me and said, 'Don't call the police because I have locked myself in the cabin next to the house, but If I call you again know that it is an emergency.'"

In the documents, Cyrus also accused Firerose of "recording him, the IRS, doctors, business meetings, throughout their entire relationship," without his knowledge.

Cyrus filed for divorce on May 22, citing "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct." The divorce quickly turned ugly when, in a June 13 filing, Cyrus accused his ex of making nearly $100,000 in unauthorized "fraudulent" credit card charges and seeking a temporary restraining order to stop her. In a separate filing a day later, Firerose claimed she was "the victim of extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse" and was "subjected to Husband's persistent drug use accompanied with the consumption of marijuana which made Husband unpredictable and volatile towards Wife."

Cyrus directly responded to those allegations in his June 24 filing, in which his lawyers called the allegations "mind boggling." His lawyers added that "Defendant's allegations of abuse were only made to sensationalize her false complaints by using the word abuse."

Directly responding to Firerose's accusations that Cyrus was "interfering in [her] career in the music industry," Cyrus' lawyers said the 36-year-old "had absolutely no significant career in the music industry prior to meeting him."

The document also denies Firerose's claim that Cyrus filed for divorce one day before she was scheduled to have a preventative double mastectomy, stating that Cyrus "denies that the defendant had her double mastectomy surgery scheduled for May 24, 2024; however, [Cyrus] would admit that the defendant... did have a preliminary appointment scheduled with her doctor for May 24th 2024, which was scheduled to take place prior to her scheduled elective surgery occurring on June 6th 2024." The documents claim that the planned procedure was "all in effort to carry out her threat to the plaintiff that if he tried to divorce her, she would claim it was because of her double mastectomy in an effort to ruin his longstanding career in the entertainment industry."

Cyrus and Firerose went public with their relationship in 2022 and married a year late in October 2023. Cyrus was previously married to Cindy Smith from 1986 until 1991 and later to his second wife, Tish Cyrus, from 1993 until 2023. They share three children together: Miley, Braison, and Noah.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org or by texting "START" to 88788.