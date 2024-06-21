Billy Ray Cyrus Feels 'Beyond Deceived' by Estranged Wife Firerose, Report Claims

Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose, his wife of seven months, in May.

Billy Ray Cyrus says he feels "beyond deceived" by his estranged wife, Firerose. The singer filed for divorce last month, and a new report from PEOPLE offers some insight into why Cyrus made the decision.

"His instincts have been correct all along," a source told the outlet. "He believes she only married him for financial and other reasons. He's convinced that she didn't marry him for love." Following Firerose's efforts to reconcile while also making accusations of abuse, Cyrus "feels the back-and-forth now, very much also shows [Firerose's] true colors" and that he "feels beyond deceived and is ready to move on alone," per the source.

Cyrus and Firerose, a fellow singer, went public with their relationship in 2022. They married a year later, in October 2023.

IN early June, it was revealed that Cyrus filed to divorce Firerose after seven months of marriage. TMZ reported that the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer officially filed the paperwork in May, citing their date of separation as May 22, 2024. The outlet stated he gave his estranged spouse until May 24 to vacate their home, while offering her $500 per night — over a period of ten days — for temporary housing.

As for why Cyrus is divorcing Firerose, he reportedly marked down irreconcilable differences, as well as "inappropriate marital conduct." Cyrus also appears to have claimed that the marriage was obtained by fraud, and has asked the court to grant him an outright annulment on these grounds.

Additionally, Cyrus offered to pay Firerose $5,000 per month — for a period of 90 days, or until the divorce is finalized — in order for her to obtain suitable housing in Tennessee, where they live. These payments will be made on the first of each month.