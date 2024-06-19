Billy Ray Cyrus Accused of 'Extreme Verbal, Emotional and Psychological Abuse' by Estranged Wife Firerose

The divorce between Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose is already ugly. Cyrus filed for divorce in late May after nearly seven months of marriage. He cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as reasons for the split and wants a judge to award him an annulment based on fraud. Firerose is firing back with bombshell allegations of her own. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE Magazine, she alleges various abuse at the hands of her estranged husband.

The 36-year-old claims Cyrus, 62, has substance abuse issues that make him "unpredictable and volatile." furthermore, she says his divorce filing came just one day before she was set to undergo a preventative double mastectomy.

"Wife was the victim of extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse," Firerose's attorneys wrote in the complaint. "Wife was subjected to Husband's persistent drug use accompanied with the consumption of marijuana which made Husband unpredictable and volatile towards Wife."

Firerose also denied being guilty of inappropriate marital conduct. She says her husband is the one who acted inappropriately, and that living together became "unsafe."

She says Cyrus "continuously launched verbal assaults" at her, which put her "into an emotional and psychological prison." The complaint reads: "When Wife would attempt to voice certain concerns, Husband would often call her a 'selfish f---ing bitch' and continually alleged that she was using him."

Firerose says after he filed for divorce, she was left without a home and medical insurance, as she was relying on Cyrus to help with her procedure as he "promised to pay." She says she put her procedure on hold indefinitely.

The Australian musician accuses Cyrus of trying to sabotage her career "in retaliation." She claims she's lost out on $415,000, and is requesting alimony from her ex. Cyrus believes Firerose married him for the wrong reasons and to further her career.