Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly 'Going With the Flow' of Rekindled Relationship

Former fiancés Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck began spending time together after Lopez split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez last month, and according to a source, they're taking things slow. "Right now they’re going with the flow and making plans to meet up as often as possible, but there’s still some discussing to do before they officially go public," a source told Us Weekly.

Lopez and Affleck were recently photographed in Montana near Big Sky, where Affleck has a home, and the pair reportedly spent several days together in the state. "It was Ben’s idea to go to Montana, a place he absolutely loves, and they had a wonderful time there just snuggling up and being together without any pressure," the source said, adding, "They really like this low-key, romantic and sexy vibe they’ve got going on."

In April, Affleck was seen visiting Lopez at her Los Angeles home. "It’s very clear they’ve fallen for each other again in a very intense way, but they don’t want to jinx anything by attaching labels or putting themselves under too much pressure," the insider said. "When the time is right and assuming things continue to evolve romantically between them, likely a month or two, they’ll probably go Instagram official or step out hand in hand at a restaurant somewhere."

The source also claimed that the couple's respective children are the reason they haven't taken their rekindled relationship public. Affleck shares daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and Lopez shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"Jen’s kids had such a sweet connection with Alex, who really doted on them and was a model stepdad," the source said. "They’ve had to adjust to this new dynamic of him not being around anymore, and Jen is reluctant to spring a new special someone in her life on them right away. So that will be phased in slowly, for sure, but eventually you can count on her wanting her kids to meet Ben."

Lopez and Affleck began dating in 2002 and quickly became engaged. They called off their wedding in 2003 and officially confirmed their breakup in January 2004. TMZ reports that the pair were in regular contact by February 2020 when Lopez flew to the Caribbean to film her upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. The shoot wrapped in late April, just before Lopez and Affleck began meeting up in Los Angeles.