Behati Prinsloo Supports Husband Adam Levine Amid Cheating Scandal

It looks like Behati Prinsloo is standing by Adam Levine in spite of the highly-publicized cheating scandal that rocked their family last month. In footage published by Entertainment Tonight, Prinsloo can be seen standing arm-in-arm with Levine at a fundraiser event this weekend. Prinsloo still has not made a public comment on Levine's sexting scandal, nor the allegations that he had a full-blown affair.

Prinsloo joined Levine for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's fundraiser at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. She wore a long black dress with boots and her baby bump was clearly visible, reminding fans that she is pregnant in the midst of this scandal. She and Levine stayed close together and were often touching or arm-in-arm as they walked through the arena. Levine later performed with Maroon 5 – his first performance since this whole store blew up.

Levine, 43, was accused of having an affair with influencer and model Sumner Stroh, who posted a series of videos on TikTok describing the clandestine relationship. Levine denied this specific story, but soon more women came forward with screenshots of sexually charged text conversations with Levine. Levine seemed to admit that at least some of these were real, but claimed that he had not actually cheated on his 34-year-old wife.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," Levine wrote in a public statement on Instagram. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," Levine continued. "To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Prinsloo herself did not make a comment, though Levine's remarks seemed to apply to both of them. Levine cannot remove himself from the public eye right now, as he and his band are preparing for an extended residency in Las Vegas, with several shows throughout 2023.