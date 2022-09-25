Adam Levine's Scandal Draws Hilarious Response From 'Workaholics' Star Adam Devine

There have been all kinds of jokes about Adam Levine's alleged cheating scandal this week, but comedian Adam Devine may have just delivered the best one yet. Screenshots circulating on social media seem to show Levine flirting with women and conspiring to cheat on his wife, but Workaholics star Devine assures fans that he would never do such a thing. He shared a sunny selfie to set the record straight.

"Just want to post this and say that my wife [Chloe Bridges] and I are doing great and going strong," he wrote. "I am not Adam Levine. He's a different guy and a worse singer. We are however naming our future baby Sumner." Devine's post picked up nearly half a million likes, and many fans declared him the winner of the mad dash to make the best joke out of Levine's scandal.

"I've heard you sing Creed at karaoke bar in Japan, and I'm here to confirm, yes you are better," wrote comedian Adam Ray. Comedian Whitney Cummings added: "Hahahaha! Oh god I know you've been waiting for this day to come," while one top comment from a fan read: "Hahahaha I cannot imagine your DMs rn. Bless u."

Levine, the lead singer of Maroon 5, was accused of cheating on his wife, Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo with model Sumner Stroh. Stroh posted a video on TikTok where she claimed that she had had an affair with Levine. This came after other women had shared screenshots of direct message conversations with Levine.

In an Instagram Story post this week, Levine denied Stroh's allegations but he seemed to confirm that at least some of the screenshots were authentic. He wrote: "A lot of being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," Levine continued. "To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."