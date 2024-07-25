Audio Leaks of Billy Ray Cyrus Berating Ex Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus's divorce from his ex, Firerose, has continued to make headlines. Now, in leaked audio, the country singer is heard berating his estranged spouse.

"If you would've left it the f-k alone," Cyrus says in the audio, which Us Weekly obtained. "If you would've left it alone when I told you, it's done. Now I'm really f—ing pissed. You once again showed me you will not listen. I don't know who the f— you think you are but you will not f—ing listen."

Firerose asks Cyrus to "please stop screaming" at her, however, he continues to make his frustration heard, saying, "This would not be happening if you were to just shut your f—ing mouth. Look what a f—ing mess you've made. What a dumba— f—ing thing to do."

(Photo: FIREROSE and Billy Ray Cyrus attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. - Jason Kempin)

The audio then switches to Cyrus seemingly speaking about his kids, while also referring to himself in the third person. "The other two children that were there was s-t that was there from a previous marriage before she met Billy Ray, by two separate fathers," he says. "No, woman, I said that wrong. Not a previous marriage. The other two children that were there, she was impregnated by two different men and had those two children before she met Billy Ray."

Cyrus then says, "Just think if it said that. The truth on ... Brandi, Trace and everyone knows devil's a skank."

Miley Cyrus, Braison Cyrus, and Noah Cyrus are the children that Billy Ray Cyrus shares with his ex-wife Tish Cyrus. He is also the adoptive father of Tish's children from a previous relationship: Brandi Cyrus and Trace Cyrus. Additionally, Cyrus shares son Christopher Cody with ex-girlfriend Kristen Luckey. Us Weekly believes he was referring to Miley or Tish with the phrase "devil's a skank," but it's unclear which one.

Cyrus has since issued a statement about the audio, writing in a post on Instagram: "Hell yeah, I was at my wit's end. As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that's before I knew she was a fraud. I just knew something wasn't right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges [sic] ex-wife. That's before I knew her parents [sic] last name." He ended his statement with a direct message to Firerose, saying, "See you in court."