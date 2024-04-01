Tish Cyrus Hints at Marriage Issues With Dominic Purcell Amid Noah Cyrus Feud

Tish Cyrus is getting real about some of the "issues" she and husband Dominic Purcellsince the mother of Miley Cyrus tied the knot with the Prison Break actor in August 2023. Tish opened up about the first year of her marriage on the March 28 episode of her and daughter Brandi Cyrus' Sorry We're Stoned podcast, admitting there are some problems that she and Purcell are actively working through as newlyweds.

"I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago," Tish, 56, revealed on the podcast, which she hosts with her 36-year-old daughter. "But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said, 'Don't even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing.'"

Tish explained that she tends to "take things personally," while her husband, 54, is "just very blunt, like, there is no warm and fuzzy." Tish continued that she "could not believe" they ultimately ended up together because they have such different communication styles. "I was an only child, I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot," she continued of their upbringings. "I kind of have needed that. But that's just not who he is. He is not emotional and that could be a problem."

Despite the clashes that her and Purcell's contrasting personalities could cause, Tish said she's learned ways to communicate differently with her husband. "But you know what? This is where I've grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations," she explained. "And instead [of] getting so upset and heated about it and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I've never been good at that."

The podcast host, who was married to Billy Ray Cyrus for nearly three decades before they divorced in 2022, added of her marriage to Purcell, "These are definitely issues. But issues also – because I love him – that I'm dealing with."

The newlyweds tied the knot in August 2023 with Tish's daughters Brandi and Miley by their side. Tish's children Noah Cyrus and Braison Cyrus did not attend the nuptials, and since the wedding, reports have surfaced that Noah was romantically involved with Purcell before her mother. Neither Noah nor Tish have commented on the rumors directly.