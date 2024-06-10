Billy Ray Cyrus 'Proud' of Daughter Miley Cyrus in Loving Message Amid Family Drama

Billy Ray Cyrus is a "proud" dad, even amidst estrangement. The country singer recently took to social media to share a fond memory and loving message for his daughter Miley Cyrus, which comes amid some tense family drama.

"One of my best memories ever: @cma Fest, back when it was Fan Fair," Billy Ray wrote in an Instagram post, which featured a picture of him holding a young Miley. "That's @mileycyrus and me, surrounded by thousands of incredible fans at the fairgrounds." The photo also included a pair of handwroten pages, which Billy Ray explained. "The next day, someone handed me this picture, and I wrote that poem right then on the bus," he offered.

The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer didntjust reminisce. He also celebrated his daughter's current successes. "I'm incredibly proud of her," he wrote. "She's a survivor and a true artist. She learned early on to love and appreciate the fans who make everything possible. We both cherish the connection we have with our fans and are grateful for every single one of you!"

The rumors of there being a rift between Miley and Billy Ray started earlier this year when she accepted the 2024 Grammy for Record of the Year, one of two trophies she took home that night. In her speech for Record of the Year, Miley thanked "all the people that we love," but seemed to specifically not mention her dad.

Standing on the stage, Miley said that she wanted to thank "everyone that's standing on this stage right now – Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg. Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look." Cyrus then looked behind her at her friends, asking: "Anyone else? Your wife, your fiancée, all the people that we love. Thank you all so much. I don't think I forgot anyone, but I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!" Fans soon noticed that Billy Ray was not mentioned in her speech.

Since the awards show, sources have spoken out about the state of Mily and Billy Ray's relationship, with one person saying, "He's tried reaching out to Miley many times and congratulated her on her Grammys. The source added, "The kids have chosen sides, but friends are hoping the rift doesn't last forever."

"Miley and Billy Ray are on the outs," the source told Us Weekly. "Miley's very close with her mom and is standing by her." Meanwhile, Miley's little sister Noah Cyrus has "always been close with Billy Ray," which has allegedly "caused a rift between" the siblings. Another source added, "Miley hasn't gotten over the disrespect she feels Billy Ray showed Tish and the family."