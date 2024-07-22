Armie Hammer Denies Cannibalism, Admits Branding Ex Paige Lorenze With Knife

Disgraced actor Armie Hammer continued his return to the public eye in a new interview with Piers Morgan on Friday, where he disputes his ex-girlfriends' accusations in the docu-series House of Hammer. He said that he had never truly eaten human flesh, and that his sexual fantasies were being taken out of context. He also claimed that entrepreneur Paige Lorenze had exaggerated her story about being "branded."

Hammer joined Morgan on his show Piers Morgan Uncensored for an interview that got more granular than some of his other conversations. He addressed several of the accusations individually and specifically, starting with hi Effie Angelova who accused him of sexual assault and of having cannibalistic fantasies. Hammer said that he and Angelova had "similar proclivities and kinks," and that he had only ever discussed cannibalism as a form of roleplay.

"You know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to have actually eaten someone," Hammer said. He specified that he had never eaten someone himself. He felt that Angelova had misrepresented his fantasies by taking them public, saying: "Any of those conversations that we had inside of that relationship, when you take them outside of that context and put them into broad daylight, it doesn't look so good."

Hammer denied all accusations of sexual assault, and in the case of Courtney Vucekovich, denied emotional abuse as well. Finally, he came to Lorenze who claimed that Hammer had carved the letter "A" into her skin with a knife. Hammer admitted that the situation she described had happened, but said that it went very differently in his memory.

"I wouldn't say brand, no," he said. "There was a scenario that we talked about beforehand, that we had discussed where, you know, I would basically take a little, tiny point and just kind of trace the letter 'A' – just like the tip of a small knife... I mean, there wasn't even blood in th esituation. It was more like a scrape... It's along the lines of couples getting their own initials tattooed on each other."

There are still plenty of allegations against Hammer that are unanswered, while his denials can only be weighed against the accusations themselves. House of Hammer includes plenty of text message transcripts showing Hammer's exact words, and other frightening evidence. The series is streaming now on Max.