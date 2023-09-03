'Impractical Jokers' Star Joe Gatto and Wife Back Together After Separation

Great news out of the Impractical Jokers family with a positive update on Joe Gatto and his estranged wife, Bessy. According to InTouch Weekly, the couple has reportedly made steps that have many think they've reconciled.

According to the outlet, the couple purchased a home in Glen Head, New York, and marked their relationship status on the deed as "husband and wife." The Gattos first announced their separation on Dec. 31, 2021, with Joe Gatto announcing his departure from Impractical Jokers, too, to focus on his family situation.

The new developments come over a year since they sparked rumors of putting the separation aside and working on their marriage. Sources at the time told Page Six that the couple were just being effective co-parents together, something Gatto stressed in his New Year's message.

The couple have clearly been spending time together as a family across 2022 and into 2023, with InTouch pinpointing the moment when they seemed to take the next step in reconciling. The couple noted their relationship on the deed for the home back in June 2022, later listing themselves as owners on documents in January 2023 listing the mortgage as "satisfied."

He also referred to Bessy as his wife in a celebratory post on Instagram noting their anniversary and marriage over the weekend. "10 years ago when we started out, I could have never imagined the absolute crazy ride with highs and lows our marriage has endured. But there was always love. And me knowing that there is no one else I'd want to be my person. I love your compassion, your resilience and your giggle," Gatto wrote. "Thanks for this decade. And I'm happy and hopeful that we will be able to get a few more in because we have proven with compassion, forgiveness and an open heart we can do this. Together. Looking forward to more of it all, including laughing together, memory making with our incredible family and of course…dogs. Love you so much Mrs. Gatto."

Apart from this post, these other details are all assumptions and deductions by outlets or members of the media. The status of their marriage and potential divorce are sealed in the state of New York, but they seem to be in a positive setting together when parenting their children, Milana, 7, and Remington, 5.

Essentially Joe Gatto has done exactly what he stated his focus was back on New Year's Day 2022. It is quite possible that they've decided to co-exist and live together while their children grow up and set out into the world.

No matter what the truth of the matter is at this time, or how much of their personal lives people outside the family should know, they are on a positive path together. If it ends up with them back together or ends with them giving their kids a great start, who could complain?