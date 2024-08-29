Armie Hammer Is Selling His Truck Because He 'Can't Afford' Gas Years After Hollywood Scandals

Armie Hammer has opened up about deciding to sell his pickup truck due to financial constraints. This latest development comes as a reminder of the actor's fall from grace following a series of sexual assault allegations and a cannibalism scandal that effectively derailed his once-promising career in the entertainment industry.

Hammer, best known for his roles in critically acclaimed films such as The Social Network and Call Me by Your Name, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video documenting his journey to a CarMax outlet. The actor, who recently relocated to a new apartment in Los Angeles, revealed that he could no longer afford the fuel costs associated with his four-door pickup truck.

In the video, Hammer explained, "I've been back in L.A. for a couple of weeks now. This is my truck. I bought this for myself in 2017 as a Christmas gift for myself — because I've had pickup trucks for a long time — and I have loved this truck intensely and taken it camping and across the country multiple times on long road trips."

The actor, who turns 38 this week, went on to describe the sale as a symbol of "new beginnings" in his life. He stated, "I will be starting my birthday in a new car in a new apartment in a new life in Los Angeles." Hammer playfully shared his sadness at "abandoning my baby" and mentioned that his two children "are not happy" about the sale due to the numerous memories associated with the vehicle.

This latest chapter in Hammer's life is a far cry from his days as a rising star in Hollywood. The actor's career took a nosedive in 2021 when he faced a wave of sexual abuse and assault allegations. Although Hammer has consistently denied any non-consensual sexual activity, the scandal had a lasting impact on his professional life. In a recent interview, he even joked about the rumors surrounding his alleged cannibalistic tendencies and expressed gratitude for the "career death" that resulted from the allegations.

The decision to sell his truck appears to be part of Hammer's ongoing efforts to rebuild his life in the wake of the scandal. He has previously stated that he refuses to ask his wealthy family for financial assistance. Hammer is the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer, but his current financial situation seems a far cry from his family's fortune.

In place of his gas-guzzling pickup, Hammer has opted for a more economical hybrid vehicle. He remarked in the video, "I'm probably going to put about 10 bucks of gas in it a month," adding, "I just keep telling myself that parking is going to be easier and gas is going to be cheaper."

The actor's financial struggles are further evidenced by his current child support arrangements. Following his divorce from Elizabeth Chambers in 2023, Hammer was ordered to pay $1,500 in monthly child support for his two children. The court's decision was based on the fact that Hammer "does not have the income" to pay a higher amount, according to the New York Post. Reports suggest that the actor even took on a job selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands in 2022 to make ends meet.