How Armie Hammer Feels About the Cannibalism Rumors Now

Armie Hammer addressed the rumors that he practiced cannibalism on Monday in the first episode of his new show The Armie HammerTime Podcast. Hammer has previously denied all accusations of physical and sexual abuse, including literal cannibalism – though he acknowledged that he had engaged in intense BDSM activities and had been “emotionally abusive” to past partners. Now, he is opening up about how the cannibalism story made him feel, calling it “wild.”

“I’m not going to lie, I kind of like the cannibal stuff now,” Hammer told his guest, actor Tom Arnold. “The accusations are the thing that make so much noise. Like, what makes more noise? ‘Armie Hammer is a cannibal’ or ‘Armie Hammer might not be a cannibal?’ The cannibal thing makes more noise and you don’t get an apology tour in this world. Like, someone says something about you, everyone believes it, and they move on with their lives to whatever it is they’re focused on, because they’ve got their own lives.”

Hammer’s sex life became a matter of public interest starting in January of 2021 when screenshots of his text messages with a woman were published on social media. In the months that followed, three women publicly accused Hammer of sexual assault, describing the details of their cannibal-themed BDSM roleplay.

These allegations did not lead to criminal charges or civil lawsuits, but they were aired in the 2022 docu-series House of Hammer. They played a major role in derailing Hammer’s Hollywood career, and he still seems to be paying the price in that regard. However, Arnold congratulated Hammer for working on self-improvement in the meantime.

“When something like this happens, we do all this work on ourselves, not so that we can get the jobs back but so that we don’t care if we get the jobs back,” Hammer said. “I think that’s where I feel like I am now.”

Hammer’s last on-screen role was in Death on the Nile, which was filmed in 2019 but was not released until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was dropped from several projects in 2021 when the allegations against him went public, and left some by his own choice as well. However, on Wednesday he announced that he will star in the upcoming western Frontier Crucible. It’s unclear when the movie will premiere.