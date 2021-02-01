Armie Hammer's Wife Elizabeth Chambers Is 'Shocked, Heartbroken' Over Actor's Social Media Leak

✖

Armie Hammer, 34, has been at the center of a worsening scandal since some explicit DMs leaked, revealing the Call Me By Your Name actor's extreme sexual proclivities, including violence, implied cannibalism, and rape fantasies. Beyond that, several women have come forward and alleged that Hammer was violent, controlling, and violated consent.

Hammer's estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, 38, has been silent outside of one brief comment of "No. Words." on a Just Jared post, has taken to Instagram to make a heartfelt statement about the situation alongside a photo of the beach. "For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired," she wrote. "I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know. I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal."

Chambers explained that she "will not be commenting further on this matter" and that she would be using this time to focus on her family. "My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time," Chambers wrote. "Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward."

Hammer and Chambers announced that they were divorcing after ten years of marriage in July with a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts. "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," they explained. "As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."

Hammer's ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze, 22, alleged that Hammer carved an "A" into her abdomen near her pubic area with a knife. "I kind of sat back and let it happen. I didn't really know what to do or say," Lorenze admitted. "As sad as that is, I wanted him to like me and feel like I was down for what he wanted." Another ex-girlfriend, Courtney Vucekovich, asserted that Hammer wanted to "break my rib and barbecue and eat it." Vucekovich explained that Hammer was a magnetic presence, and he used that charisma to manipulate women. "He says, ‘I want to take a bite out of you,'" she explained. "If I had a little cut on my hand, he’d like suck it or lick it. That’s about as weird as we got." Hammer has called the various claims "bulls---," but has dropped out of a number of projects since the news broke.