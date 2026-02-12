Anderson .Paak Spotted Getting Cozy With ‘Dancing With Stars’ Alum

Anderson .Paak is cozying up to a Dancing With the Stars alum.

TMZ reports that the singer was seen with television personality Jeannie Mai, who competed on the 29th season of DWTS.

The two were caught very close to each other during dinner at an L.A. hotspot on Tuesday night, sitting in their own booth with not a care in the world. In a video from the outlet, .Paak had his arm around Mai as they were in the middle of an intimate conversation. As of now, nothing is official about their relationship, and it’s possible they were just being overly friendly with each other or playfully flirting. But it wouldn’t be surprising if something more were to brew between them.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic // Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Mai, 47, recently went through a messy divorce from rapper Jeezy in 2024 after two years of marriage. In a report from 2023, sources told Entertainment Tonight that they “had different views” and they couldn’t come to an agreement on “certain family values and expectations.” Per legal documents obtained by TMZ, Mai later insinuated that Jeezy had cheated on her. The former couple, who welcomed their daughter in 2022, also went through a nasty custody battle, which came amid abuse allegations made by Mai. They eventually settled their divorce in June 2024, but Jeezy refused to comply with the settlement that September.

.Paak, 40, meanwhile, divorced his wife of 13 years, Jaylyn Chang, in 2024. The two share two kids. So both .Paak and Mai are looking for fresh starts, and if anything were to come from that cozy dinner, it might just be what they really need after going through some tough breakups. It could really go in any direction, but considering what they both recently went through, it would make sense if they gravitated toward one another because of their similar life experiences when it comes to romance.

As of now, it’s hard to tell what will become of this blossoming relationship, but they both seem to be ready to move on, even if they choose to move slowly. If anything, .Paak and Mai are remaining busy with their careers, so it’s not like they don’t have anything to keep them occupied aside from this possible relationship.