Jeezy Refusing to Comply With Jeannie Mai Divorce Settlement

Despite rapper Jeezy and television personality Jeannie Mai's divorce being finalized and the court documents initially sealed, The Real staple's recent court request has provided insight into the settlement details as Mai claims her ex is not holding up his end of the bargain.

TMZ reports Mai says Jeezy agreed to pay her for daycare costs and school tuition for their child, deposit at least $500,000 in an interest-bearing account for the toddler, transfer the title for two cars, and cover four months of her rent. She says he hasn't done anything yet, and now she wants a judge to force him.

Mai says her ex currently owes her $4,000 for tuition and childcare costs. She also says he has yet to provide her access to the $500K account he was supposed to set up for their daughter.

In the divorce settlement, Mai says she was awarded a 2021 Range Rover and a 2022 Ford Bronco, but she says Jeezy has yet to transfer the titles over to her preventing her from being able to insure the vehicles and delaying her ability to have the Bronco shipped from Atlanta to Los Angeles. She moved from the ATL to LA after they split. Mai also says her ex is set to cover her rent for May through August. But she says he hasn't reimbursed her and owes $92,417.39 for nearly four months of rent payments.

The divorce was contentious. Mai claimed she was blindsided that he wanted to end their two-year union. She later accused him of physical and emotional abuse, and claimed he was a danger to their daughter, Monaco, due to him leaving firearms unsealed. He claimed she was upset that he didn't want to have another child and was vengeful because he wanted out of the marriage. According to Jeezy, they'd done couple's therapy with several different people and he still felt the marriage was unsalvagable.