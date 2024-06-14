Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Settle Divorce After Messy Abuse Allegations

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy's contentious divorce is over. The former couple fought over everything from money and custody of their two-year-old daughter. Things went from bad to worse after Mai accused the rapper of physical abuse, which he ultimately denied and claimed she was fabricating abuse allegations because he filed for divorce. Now, E! News reports they've come to a settlement nine months after he filed official paperwork, which Mai says she was blindsided by.

The former pair reached a private divorce settlement over child support and custody of their daughter Monaco, 2. They also agreed on spousal support and division of their property. The rapper filed for divorce in September 2023, saying the marriage was "irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation." He later told actress Nia Long that he tried various marriage counselors during their two-year union and still came to the decision to divorce.

"The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart," Jeezy said in a statement obtained by E! News a month after the split. "Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart. Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship," he added, noting, "and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves."

Mai provided photographic evidence of the alleged abuse and witness statements. She also cited intervention from witnesses during several incidents. Jeezy countered by alleging she was disgruntled because he didn't want to have another baby. Mai also claimed she feared for her daughter's safety because he left firearms out of her reach on multiple occasions, which Jeezy also denied.

The former co-host of The Real contested the prenup, saying she signed it in distress two days before their ceremony. She also hinted that the rapper was unfaithful.