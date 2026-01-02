Tom Brady Romantically Linked to ‘DWTS’ Finalist

Tom Brady and Alix Earle are raising eyebrows after ringing in the new year together.

The former NFL player, 48, and Dancing With the Stars Season 34 finalist, 25, looked cozy as they hung out at an event in St. Barths in a New Year’s Eve video obtained by TMZ.

In the footage, the influencer can be seen smiling and whispering with Brady as she rubs his back. The two can also be seen dancing together and laughing as the night goes on. Neither Earle nor Brady has commented on the video.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 05: Alix Earle attends the NYLON House At Miami Art Week on December 05, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Udo Salters Photography/Getty Images)

Earle announced last month that she and her Houston Texans player boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, had split after more than two years together.

“It’s just been really hard to process in general, and I think why I’ve been scared to say something is because I feel like it just makes it more real,” Earle said on TikTok at the time. “Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since basically June and we haven’t gotten to see each other that often.”

Earle, who competed alongside Val Chmerkovskiy on Dancing With the Stars explained that while she was in Los Angeles, she realized she “really liked it” and might want to “stay there.”

“I think that was a scary thing for me to realize because it meant us not being in the same place,” she went on. “A part of me also really wants to be focusing on myself right now. I just feel like I can’t be what Braxton needs.”

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 23: Fox sports announcer Tom Brady looks on prior to the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

“I want him to have someone with him 24/7 who can support him and be there for him,” Earle explained. “And he wasn’t really expecting that of me. I think it was more a me thing, but I constantly felt guilty.”

Despite the breakup, Earle said she still has “love” for Berrios, 30, calling him her “best friend” as they move forward with their split.

Brady, meanwhile, has been romantically linked to Irina Shayk and Brooks Nader following his 2022 split from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. The supermodel, 45, tied the knot with Joaquim Valente in December after the birth of their first child together — her third overall — in February.