Jeannie Mai Fires Back at Jeezy's Divorce Claims With Bold Claims of Her Own

Jeannie Mai is insinuating Jeezy cheated on her in her response to his divorce petition. In legal documents obtained by TMZ Friday, The Real alum, 44, hints heavily at allegations that her estranged husband cheated on her, noting that it could affect their prenuptial agreement.

In the filing, Mai's attorney asked the court to enforce a part of the prenup "regarding infidelity" that states that if "either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party," then it "shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party." This includes forms of electronic communication, "including but not limited to texting, sexting, FaceTiming, social media and/or direct messages." Mai declined to share any other details in her filing, including who she says Jeezy, 46, allegedly cheated on her with, "in the hope this matter can be resolved without having to disclose such conduct publicly."

The "Soul Survivor" rapper, born Jay Wayne Jenkins, filed for divorce in September after two years of marriage. He and Mai share 23-month-old daughter Monaco. After his divorce filing, Jeezy has been hinting heavily that Mai allegedly was unfaithful to him, releasing the 29-track double album, I Might Forgive ... But I Don't Forget, featuring the song "Don't Cheat." In the song, he raps, "I be out here getting paper while you sleep/Yeah, once again, baby, 'cause real n-as don't cheat." Also in the song, Jeezy claims he had been "cheated on" and "lied to" but did not specifically name Mai in the lyrics.

As the estranged couple navigates the early days of their divorce, the "Put On" rapper has accused his ex of acting "as a gatekeeper" when it comes to the time he spends with his daughter. Although Jeezy said Mai has not been "acting maliciously," he filed a motion requesting a temporary hearing regarding custody in court documents obtained Thursday by Page Six.

In the motion, Jeezy claims that the "lack of consistency, continuity and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule" has become "stressful" for Monaco. The "All There" rapper also alleges that the current custody agreement he has with Mai is creating 'unnecessary tension and confusion" both when it comes to their individual parenting time and when it comes to their sole rights when Monaco is in each parent's individual care.