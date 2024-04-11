Custody Battle Erupts Between Jeezy and Jeannie Mai

The divorce between Jeannie Mai and rapper Jeezy is getting nastier as time marches on. The Emmy-winning talk show host has claimed she was blindsided by Jeezy filing for divorce in September 2023 after just two years of marriage. The pair, who wed in a lavish backyard ceremony at their former Georgia mansion in 2021, share a daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins. There have been hints of custody issues since the split but it was recently confirmed by Jeezy's petition to the court for primary custody. TMZ reports Jeezy is asking a judge to modify their current custody agreement, which was worked out through mediation, alleging that Mai has kept their daughter away from him for two months and has a history of inferring on his time with the toddler. He also claims that due to Mai's hectic travel schedule for work, their daughter is being primarily raised by Mai's mother and brother.

Mai previously denied Jeezy's claim that she was gatekeeping their daughter from him. Mai insisted that she was accommodating to all of Jeezy's visitation requests. Her only concern was his firearms in the home. But he insists the baby is never left unattended and the firearms are properly stored.

Jeezy says that amid their split, he moved into the basement of their former home, but Mai moved out and took the baby with her. Since then, he claims she's been unfair with custody.

Mai has alleged Jeezy was unfaithful during the marriage. She's also asked a judge not to enforce their prenup, claiming she signed under distress. As for claims that she was blindsided by the divorce filing, Jeezy says it's untrue as they'd been in marital counseling for months and tried several therapists but nothing worked.

In an interview with Jennifer Hudson, Mai said of the split: "I was going through things, and marriage ended in divorce, and it was kind of hard," she said. "It's what I'm dealing with day by day, you know? I think I'm doing better now. Even though this year, I met the most broken version of me. I also met the strongest version of me," she added.

Mai was previously married to Freddy Harteis for 10 years. They split due to Mai's decision to not have children. He's since found love elsewhere and had two children. As for why Mai changed her mind about not having children, she says Jeezy was the safest relationship for her.