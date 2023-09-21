Reason for Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's Divorce Revealed in New Report

As far as Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's impending divorce is concerned, there is a difference in "views." Entertainment Tonight reports that according to a source, the rapper, who is actually called Jay Wayne Jenkins, 45, and the former co-host of The Real, couldn't agree when it came to "certain family values and expectations." "They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met," the source explained.

There were first rumors of a romance between Mai and Jeezy in January 2019, and the pair made their Instagram relationship official in September 2019. The couple then got married in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 27, 2021, after which they welcomed their daughter, Monaco, on January 20, 2022. Additionally, Jeezy has three older children from previous relationships: Jadarius, Shyheim, and Amra.

(Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images)

The court documents obtained by ET indicate that Jeezy filed for divorce in Fulton County Superior Court on Thursday. The documents state that they have separated, that their marriage is "irretrievably broken," and that they have no hope of reuniting. Jeezy also wants joint legal custody of their daughter. Additionally, the documents state that the couple signed a prenuptial agreement the day before they got married. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was the first outlet that reported the news.

Jeezy filed for divorce after marrying the media personality more than two years ago. The rapper shared a gallery of photos to Instagram on the day he filed his divorce papers, along with a post seemingly referencing the imminent split in the caption. "Too focused on who I'm becoming to focus on who's not coming with me," he captioned the carousel. Before Mai and Jeezy got engaged in March 2020, she told ET they were both in quarantine together.

"[We] looked at each other at this time of the quarantine like, 'Yup, if we can do this, we are gangster,'" she told ET at the time. "We're [doing] amazing." "I'm a super introvert, meaning I love quality conversations, I love intimacy. I love thoughtful presence for one another, so this is a dream for me, and it allows me to focus on how to support people who need it out there," she said, adding that Jeezy is "such an inspiring person to be around." Mai is going through her second divorce. She married actor Freddy Harteis in 2007, then divorced him in 2018. This is Jeezy's first divorce.