Amelia Gray Hamlin Rocks New Bling Dedicated to Boyfriend Scott Disick

Amelia Gray Hamlin is wearing her feelings for Scott Disick on her sleeve — well, on her wrist. The 19-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin debuted her sweet new accessory dedicated to her beau on her Instagram Story Thursday, sharing that she got the "cutest lil bracelets" from Bachelor alum Corinne Olympios' Aura Sugar Co. line.

Showing off her wrist in the light, Hamlin rocks a diamond cross and interlocked chain on her wrist above a rainbow bracelet beaded with "SCOTT" across the front. Hamlin and Disick, 37, were first linked together in October 2020, and have been going hot and heavy since, being spotted vacationing together by paparazzi and cozying up on social media snaps.

(Photo: Amelia Gray Hamlin)

Disick shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian — Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 — but his tight co-parenting relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly doesn't bother the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills daughter. "Amelia’s not bothered by Kourtney," a source told Us Weekly last week. "Scott and Amelia have been enjoying spending a lot of time together and hanging out with their friends. Their relationship has been heating up and you can totally tell they’re serious."

The Flip It Like Disick star previously dated the daughter of Lionel Richie, model Sofia Richie, 22, but the two broke up last year when Disick said he felt like he was being forced to choose between the mother of his children, now dating Travis Barker, and his girlfriend. "I think we kind of saw some things in each other that wasn't us being on the same page, I guess," he explained on KUWTK this season. "I totally realized I am not your average single guy — I do have three children; I have an extremely close relationship with my kids' mom, and it's some baggage. It's designer baggage, but it's still there."

Despite Disick saying he would make a more concerted effort to make Richie a priority, in the end, the two decided to split when he felt she wanted to push Kardashian further out of his life. "I said, that's the most important thing to me, my kids and my family and the only family I have," he said. "She was like, 'I don't want to share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney,' and then she literally said, with an ultimatum, 'You have to choose me or Kourtney.'"