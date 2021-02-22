Amelia Gray Hamlin Flaunts Curves in Pink Bikini While Vacationing With Scott Disick

✖

Amelia Gray Hamlin enjoyed time with boyfriend Scott Disick in Miami Beach over the weekend, rocking a pink floral bikini while taking in some sunshine and hanging out by the pool. The Daily Mail captured photos of the 19-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin taking in the ocean breeze on her Instagram Story Saturday. Sporting a cheeky bikini with gold accessories, the model wrote she was in her "happy place" on the photos, which you can see here.

Hamlin has been preaching self-love since coming forward on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to share her struggle with an eating disorder in 2018. Last week, as part of a campaign with Banana Republic, the model said of her own journey to acceptance, "I finally found a place where I've never been more comfortable. I've never loved being in my own skin more." She continued that she is incredibly proud of who she isn't and no longer judges herself for whatever flaws she might have. "I can finally say that I feel comfortable in my own skin," she added.

Hamlin's relationship with Disick was first rumored when the pair attended a Halloween party together in October and all but confirmed when Hamlin listed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on her list of things she was grateful for around Thanksgiving. Over the weekend, the pair was spotted hanging out with Disick's four children he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian — Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 — taking in some of the sweets at Sugar Factory.

Disick, whose bleached blonde locks were dyed pink before the excursion, reportedly looked happy with his dinner company while indulging at the restaurant, onlookers told Entertainment Tonight. Despite the serious step of introducing Hamlin to his kids, a source told the outlet that Disick and the model are simply having fun and seeing where things go.

"Scott and Amelia are having a blast together. They've been going out with friends, spending time together and overall just having a really good time," the insider shared. "They're still not super serious and are just taking things day by day and keeping things light and fun." They added of the 19-year-old's expectations, "Amelia is young and doesn't want or need a crazy commitment and Scott likes that things are low key and easy with her."