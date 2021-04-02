Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Almost Got Back Together With Scott Disick Before Travis Barker Relationship

✖

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick came closer than we knew to get back together before she eventually started dating Travis Barker. Thursday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians showed the former couple, who share sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8, spending the evening together without the kids after they coincidentally showed up at the same Malibu home on the same night.

"This is like the world bringing us together," Disick said. The two decided to watch a movie together as they looked back on their relationship over the years. "You told Sarah Howard you thought I was a porn star when we first started hooking up," Disick told his ex, who joked she doesn't "dwell" on that memory. "There's no dwelling, baby. You were with a porn star one time," Disick quipped back.

Kardashian's whole family revealed they were rooting for the former couple to rekindle their flame, adding they thought the two were so close to confessing their feelings for one another. "I am Team Skourt," Kendall Jenner said during Thursday's episode of the E! show. "I think she'll literally kill me for saying anything, but I am... I've known their relationship pretty much from the beginning, and you could just tell how much they loved each other."

Khloé Kardashian added she thought Disick would get back together with her sister "in two seconds," but was "waiting on her to make the first move." Kim Kardashian chimed in, "I just think she would be devastated if he had kids and a new family." Kim and Khloé decided to give things a push with a Switzerland-themed date night for the pair, as Kourtney believes she’ll find her husband there.

"I think the family puts a lot of pressure on Kourtney more so than me, in regards to them wanting her to be back together with me," Disick admitted to the camera after seeing what the Kardashian-Jenners set up for them. "They just see two people who spend a lot of time together, do a lot of things with their children, so why can't we have a perfect family and a white picket fence? But it's just not that simple."

In the end, Kourtney and Disick flipped the script on her family, getting into bed together to prank Kim and Khloé when they showed up the next day. "Dinner was very nice, but we're not back together," Kourtney said. "Maybe we're just getting back at you guys for meddling." Kim wasn't convinced her trick didn't work. "I don't know if I believe that," she admitted. "I'm rooting for them." Khloé agreed, "I think we're all rooting for them. Maybe they just need this time. And maybe they need even more time than right now. Who knows? But we're always rooting for them." Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E!.