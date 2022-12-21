Adele Sings 'Happy Birthday' to Boyfriend Rich Paul Onstage in Las Vegas Show

Adele just celebrated the birthday of one of her loved ones, and she did so in style. As the International News reported, Adele celebrated her boyfriend Rich Paul's birthday on Friday by singing "Happy Birthday" to him on stage. Adele and Paul have been going strong for quite a while now and have even sparked engagement rumors.

During one of her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency shows, Adele took some time to serenade her beau. Clips have seen surfaced online from the performance, in which the singer said, "Quickly, it's my boyfriend's birthday today. And I love him more than life itself, so can we wish him happy birthday? His name is Rich!" The crowd then joined in as they sang "Happy Birthday" to Paul, who was seated in the audience with his daughter, Reonna.

🎂Rich Paul was in attendance during Adele @Adele's show last night! His friends also sang Happy Birthday to him while Adele @Adele & the audience doing so as well! 🎂#WeekendsWithAdele pic.twitter.com/AzFifFVAq0 — Adelettes (@Adelettes2) December 17, 2022

Adele and Paul have been dating for over a year at this point. They went public with their relationship in the summer of 2021 before making things Instagram official in September of that same year. Since their relationship has been moving right along, there have been rumors that the pair became engaged. The speculation came to a head when Adele wore a diamond ring when she attended the BRIT Awards in February. But, during an interview with ELLE, the "Rolling in the Deep" singer addressed the speculation by saying that while they're "not married," they "might as well be married." She added, "I'm not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!"

Adele's latest performance came during her Weekends With Adele residency, which finally got underway in November. Her residency was supposed to begin earlier this year but was since postponed due to production issues. Adele told In ELLE that having to postpone the residency was the "worst moment in my career, by far." She added, "I was so excited about those shows. It was devastating." Finally, in July, it was announced that Adele would put on her Weekends With Adele performances starting in November.

Ahead of the beginning of the residency, Adele penned a lengthy message to her fans in which she expressed both nerves and excitement over it finally happening. She wrote, "I'm highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can't sit still because I'm so excited. I feel a million miles away from home, I can't stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?"