Adele Sparks Engagement Rumors After Sporting Huge Glittery Ring at the BRIT Awards 2022

Adele made her first public appearance since she postponed her Las Vegas residency last month by attending the 2022 BRIT Awards in London Tuesday. The “Hello” singer wore a giant ring on her wedding ring finger, sparking speculation that she and boyfriend Rich Paul might be secretly engaged. That’s a big swing from speculation that the two broke up, rumors Adele later put to rest earlier this month.

The 33-year-old superstar stunned on the red carpet in a vintage velvet gown, but the large ring on her finger attracted even more attention. Adele’s representatives have not commented on the engagement speculation, reports The Mirror. Adele is set to perform “I Drink Wine” during the ceremony. Her album 30 was nominated for British Album of the Year. She won Best British Song for “Easy on Me,” but lost Best Pop/R&B Act to Dua Lipa.

Earlier this month, there was speculation that Adele’s relationship with Rich, an NBA agent, was faltering and that was the real reason why she postponed her Las Vegas residency. However, on Feb. 5, Adele was seen leaving a Los Angeles restaurant with Rich. She held up a purse over her face to keep the paparazzi from getting a good picture of her.

Back in December, Adele announced plans for a 12-week residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel, with the first show scheduled for Jan. 21. However, the day before the first concert, Adele published an emotional video on Instagram announcing the residency’s postponement. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” Adele said. “Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

There were also rumors that Adele wouldn’t make it to the BRIT Awards, but Adele shut those down on Feb. 1. Her Instagram caption also confirmed she and Paul are still together. “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week,” she wrote at the time. “Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love.”

Meanwhile, Caesars Palace insiders told The Mirror they are concerned that Adele might cancel her concerts there for good. “There are rumblings that there are stresses related to Adele’s relationship. These stresses caused her to be in a place where she was just not confident moving forward,” the source said. “You can’t focus if you’re not where you need to be in your head.”

