Adele Shares Rare Photos With Boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele is giving a rare look into her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul. The Grammy winner shared some sweet candid photos from her life with the sports agent on Instagram Wednesday, sharing pictures of the two cuddled up in front of a house, laughing during a McDonald's run, attending a softball game and smooching backstage at her at One Night Only concert event.

Adele wrapped the slideshow with a photo of a fortune cookie reading, "You have found good company – enjoy," captioning the whole post, "Time flies," alongside a kiss, sparkle and heart emoji. Adele's fans were thrilled to see her looking so in love, with one person commenting, "Yes hunny u only deserve the best," and another chiming in, "Love looks amazing on you!"

Adele and Paul first sparked romance rumors in July after attending the NBA Finals together in Pheonix, and the two went Instagram official in September. In February, the "Hello" singer sparked engagement rumors after being spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger while performing at the 2022 Brit Awards.

"As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't," she quipped in response to questions about the ring on The Graham Norton Show soon after. Adele did open up about her plans to have a second child, however, saying that her Las Vegas residency shows were "absolutely" happening this year because she had plans to have a baby the following year. "I have plans next year. I have plans," she said. "Imagine if I have to cancel shows because I'm having a baby."

Adele is already mother to 9-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. During her candid interview with Oprah Winfrey in November, Adele recalled the exact moment she knew her relationship was over after eight years. Perusing questions in a magazine with friends, the songstress was asked to share something no one would ever know about her. "And I just said it in front of three of my friends, I was like, 'I'm really not happy,'" she remembered. "'I'm not living, I'm just plodding along.'"