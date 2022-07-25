Adele Announces Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency Months After Canceling at Last Minute

Adele is finally making her way back to Las Vegas. Months after postponing the start of her Las Vegas residency, the singer has announced the rescheduled dates for the event. Her Weekends With Adele residency will now begin in November 2022.

Adele announced the new dates for her Las Vegas residency on her official website. Now, Weekends With Adele will run from Nov. 18, 2022, through March 25, 2023. Not only has the "Rolling in the Deep" singer rescheduled all of her former dates, but she added eight additional shows to the schedule. On the official website, they also made note that priority for these tickets will be given to those who purchased tickets for the original shows or were previously waitlisted for tickets.

"Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them," Adele's statement read. "But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I'm more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I've most been looking forward to and I'm going to give you the absolute best of me." She ended her message by thanking fans for their patience.

This announcement comes several months after Adele announced that she was postponing her Las Vegas residency. A day before the first show, she posted an emotional video in which she told her fans that her show was not ready. At the time, Adele said that COVID-19 affected members of her team, leaving them unable to be ready for the show.

"I'm gutted. I'm sorry it's so last minute, we've been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we've run out of time," Adele said. "I'm so upset and I'm really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get [to the show]. I'm really, really sorry. We're going to reschedule all of the dates, we're on it right now, and I'm gonna finish my show and get it to where it's supposed to be. We've been up against so much and it just ain't ready. I'm really sorry." Thankfully, fans will finally be able to see what Adele has to offer in Weekends With Adele when the show kicks off in November.