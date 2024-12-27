Aaron Rodgers Reveals He Has a Girlfriend

Aaron Rodgers is in love, and it’s a “good feeling.” The New York Jets quarterback, 41, casually revealed he has a girlfriend named Brittani during the Monday, Dec. 23 episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

During a discussion about holiday shopping, Rodgers said, “I used to enjoy a little outing over to the Bay Park mall in Wisconsin every now and then, but I actually ordered all of [my Christmas gifts] online this year. I was a little worried because there was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn’t showed up yet.” He continued, “So I’ve been waiting on this to show up and it showed up today.”

McAfee was shocked at how nonchalant Rodgers was when it came to announcing his new relationship, with co-host A.J. Hawk pressing for more details. Asking Rodgers if the woman he’s dating is actually pop star Britney Spears, the athlete grinned, “Not Britney Spears, this is Brittani with an ‘i’.”

Rodgers didn’t share any other details about his relationship, including how long he had been dating Brittani or how they met. He did reveal that she isn’t on social media, however, and that she is a fan of McAfee’s. The sports commenter thanked the mystery Brittani for all her support, adding that now everyone knows “Aaron is in love.” Rodgers acknowledged, “It’s a good feeling, boys.”

This is the first relationship the former Green Bay Packers quarterback has shared publicly since his split from ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley in 2022. Rodgers did recently open up about his dating history in his Netflix docuseries, Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, which premiered earlier this month on the streamer.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images and Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

“I always find it interesting when people say, in reference to the off-the-field attention, ‘Well, this is what you signed up for,’” Rodgers said in the docuseries. “I say f—k that, I never signed up for that.” He added in reference to exes Woodley, Olivia Munn and Danica Patrick, “I didn’t do myself any favors with some of the girls I dated after that that were in the public eye.”

Rodgers and Munn, 44, dated between 2014 and 2017. After their split, Rodgers began dating NASCAR star Patrick, 42, and the two were together from 2018 until 2020. That same year, Rodgers began dating Woodley, and the two announced their engagement in 2021. The two dated on and off before splitting for good in 2022.